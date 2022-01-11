Covid ends Amelia Coltman's skeleton season

Amelia Coltman's season was ended by Covid.

Having secured a good result in the last Intercontinental Cup before Christmas, the 25-year-old was selected by Team GB to step up onto the World Cup Skeleton stage in Latvia.

After travelling on Boxing Day she unfortunately tested positive for Covid and instead of taking to the ice on December 31, she began 10 days of isolation in her hotel room.

Coltman said she was absolutely gutted as she not only missed out on the awesome opportunity in Latvia, she also had to miss the remaining Intercontinental Cup races in Germany which brings her 2022 season to an abrupt end.