County titles for bowlers

In the senior league two-wood ladies’ pairs, Eva Radford and Pauline Wells defeated Barwell in the semi-final to tee up a final against host club Charnwood.

Eva and Pauline took and early lead and mid-way through the game they had a commanding lead.

Charnwood fought back and by the 16th end took the lead but, on the 17th, Melton levelled it up.

On the final end, Eva’s first bowl went next to the jack, only for it to be beaten by Charnwood’s lead bowler.

Pauline trailed the jack, giving Melton a lead Charnwood couldn’t catch, Melton winning by 18 shots to Charnwood’s 16.

In the mixed Fours Izzy Pymm, Glenise Marshall, Chris Rodgers and Brandon Giblett defeated Tony Brown, Maria Mercer, Morris Noble and Eileen Spencer from Carlton by 18 shots to 10.

In the triples final a Melton team consisting of C. Rogers, K. Donkin and N. Hopeland defeated the Charnwood team of M. English, G. Barwell and S. Winterton in exciting game.

In the under 18 pairs Pymm and Max Magee defeated Church Greasley in the semis before facing Leicester’s K. Chambers and J. Toon in the final, a superb winning shot in the tie-break from Magee seeing Melton victorious.

In the mixed pairs, Pymm and Rodgers defeated Tom Alcock and Sonia Smith from Charnwood in the final by 20 shots to 10.