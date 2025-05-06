County standards achieved by Striders runners at their annual Stilton7 road race

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Stilton Striders Running Club again hosted their annual Stilton7 road race as part of the Leicestershire Road Running League, which is the biggest road running league in England.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The seven-mile hilly course was a sell out to 600 runners from various clubs across Leicestershire and in which 31 Striders members took part with many also volunteering to ensure the race went ahead smoothly.

There were varying County Standard times reached by all of the runners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diamond standard went to Tom Hansen (40:09 VM40) and Mark Tyler (48:14 VM60)

Stilton Striders at the annual Stilton7 road race.

Gold standards went to Simon Dolphin-Rowland (47:35 VM50); Nicola Taylor (50:09 VF45); Vicki Lowe (55:51 VM55); and Christina Heerey (1:05:45 VF65).

Silver standard to Lewis Hyde (42:39); Daryl Boyce (44:39 VM40); Andy Mackay (45:21); Luke Knowles (46:26 VM45); Adam Hawkins (46:36 VM45); Kurt Wilson (50:42 VM50); and Rob Mee (53:01 VM55).

Bronze standard went to George Wilson |(46:17); James Sutton (47:05); Jamie Dean (49:38); Chris Page (50:40 VM40); Robert Craig (51:24 VM40); Andrew Wilson (52:09 VM45); Richard French (53:16 VM45); Wayne Hackett (54:42 VM50); John Houghton (55:26 VM55); Craig March (57:45 VM60); Alan Barnacle (1:01:56 VM60); and Martin Hansen (1:05:58 VM70)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Copper standard went to Stephen Abbott (53:43 VM40); Katy Hill (1:01:02); Chris Gosden (1:02:41 VM55); Sarah Lawrence (1:06:05 VF45); Jaz Kirwan (1:06:14 VM50); and Chris Genes (1:12:32 VM70).

The club offer a donation to a local cause from some of the funds raised from the Stilton7 and this year it was voted to go to Vista, a Leicestershire based charity supporting people with Visual Impairments.

Striders have also had a recent bonanza of marathon completions.

Five members visited the capital along with the sun, to take part in the biggest participated marathon in the world, the London Marathon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Suzy Skelton won this year's club entry, took up the challenge of a training plan and did the club proud by completing in a time of 5:38:02.

Other members who all finished in very strong times were Lewis Hyde, who finished in a PB time of 3:13:54; Greeba Heard 3:50:11; Duncan Greene, also in a PB time of 4:00:11, and Dan Giblett 5:13:21.

Then off to Manchester were three of the club members to complete what was also a warm marathon.

Once again amazing finishing times saw Tom Hansen finish in a phenomenal sub-three hour time of 2:47:37 with position 180 out of 24,000 runners and gaining a County Diamond standard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Dean finished in a time of 3:49:31 and Emma Gardner in 4:29:55.

The Bank Holiday saw two more members running the Milton Keynes Marathon on a somewhat blustery day.

Rhiannon Baxter completed the run in a fantastic time of 3:17:52 and Kurt Wilson, in his debut marathon, finishing in a strong time of 3:41:01

Between them they have raised a phenomenal £10,000 for various charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club also offer a donation to one of the runner's causes and this year it went to Lewis Hyde, who is raising money for Diabetes UK - a charity close to his heart.

See www.justgiving.com/page/lewis-hyde-1720220433152

One other member Adam Hawkins completed the Chiltern Hills 100km Ultra in an amazing time of 11:35:52, placing 15th overall.