Coleman's mustard as Jackson's tournaments resume

Rhys Coleman, right, who beat Ben Manship in the final of Jackson’s January snooker contest.

Rhys Coleman stormed to victory in Jackson’s first snooker competition of 2022.

He beat Ben Manship 3-0 in the final of the popular monthly handicapped contest.

After the group stage both semi-finals saw close battles ending in 3-2 scorelines with Rhys getting the better of Andrew Swann and Ben overcoming Jeff Townend.

Ben shared the high break prize of 42 with Ben Jackson.

The King Street club also held an all-day New Year’s Eve snooker competition and this time it was Ben Manship who came out on top followed by Rhys Coleman, Rob Hall and Brian Slater who all took home cash prizes.