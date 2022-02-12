Coleman on cue again at Jackson's

Rhys Coleman, left, and Ben Jackson.

January champion Rhys Coleman made it two in a row when he went on to win this month’s snooker competition at Jackson’s lounge.

Rhys came second in the group stage but then went on to beat Shane Moore 2-0 in the semi-final.

The other semi-final saw Ben Jackson beat Brian Slater 2-0.

After going 2-0 down in the final Ben fought back to level the match.

The final frame was a nail-biter that went down to the pink ball.

During the competition Brian Slater made a 74 break which not only won him the high break prize but also the all-time high break bonus for beating Ben Manship’s 70 last year.