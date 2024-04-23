Classic cycling race for Elite professionals returns to Melton on Sunday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With 33 teams totalling 174 riders having entered this year’s race, another exciting edition to rival those that have gone before could surpass previous editions of Britain's only international one day race for Elite men.

The unique nature and character of the CiCLE Classic is unlike any other in Britain with its mixture of tarmac roads and farm tracks including the majestic parkland of Stapleford Park on two occasions and its international status make the race one which many riders wish to add to their career records.

But only a few are able to achieve this, with the winner each year requiring to have luck, and technical ability as well as speed to master their fellow competitors and the course itself.

A previous edition of the CiCLE Classic all ready to start.

“We continue to be proud that an event created out of a passion for the sport of cycling has developed into the biggest and most sought-after race to win on the British one-day calendar”, said race director Colin Clews.

“Without a two-year break due to COVID restrictions, this would have been our 20th year and very few races other than long standing races such as the Lincoln Grand Prix can boast that longevity.

“That this has been possible in an area such as Rutland and Melton where top class sport is not otherwise overly available is wonderful to see.”

In all, 17 nations will be represented in the 33 teams vying for a share of the overall £6,500 plus on offer, including the prestigious King of the Bergs Hills competition, this year sponsored by MiSupplies.

Following a circuitous 185 kms route across Rutland and East Leicestershire from its start point in Oakham Town centre to its conclusion some five plus hours later in Melton town centre, the race is set to be the greatest challenge this year within the UK

Six foreign professional teams are listed for the event and will provide a particularly strong challenge to the otherwise British participants.

With Trinity Racing, who provided last year’s winner in Luke Lamperti, opting to race in France instead, the remaining domestic teams are headed by Britain’s only other Internationally registered team, Saint Piran, who have dominated the British domestic racing scene in recent times.

However, what may be lacking in numbers of foreign teams this year is made up in quality.

A new name to many in Britain until this year is Joe Blackmore, who nevertheless has burst onto the continental scene with seven victories already this year including events such as the U23s version of the legendary Liege-Bastogne-liege race, as well as several major national tours as far afield as Taiwan and Rwanda.

The King of the Bergs Hills competition will be contested over six registered climbs at Cold Overton, Burrough on the hill and Cuckoo Hill just outside Melton.

The race will start in Oakham town centre at 11am after a formal presentation of the competing teams at the pre-race podium in Oakham Market square from 10am.

Having been flagged off by local dignitaries the race route will then follow a course to Wymondham where the first of the 12 special off road sectors for which the race is renowned, will be covered.

With five passages of Wymondham village over just 35 minutes including two ascents of butt Lane past Wymondham Windmill, the village serves as an ideal viewing point to the early part of the race.

After repassing through Oakham, the race then heads to the first classified climb of the day at Cold Overton.

That climb and the five to follow will be sponsored by Mi Supplies, who kit out numerous teams in the UK peloton with off bike leisurewear, full printing/logo services, luggage and baggage.

Once again however, the heart of the race will undoubtedly be Owston village where a main commentary point and enhanced facilities including a licenced bar, courtesy of Belgian Bier sponsor Kwaremont and the famous village BBQ can be found offering spectators entertainment and sustenance for several hours of viewing the racing.

There will also be supporting activities in Owston promoted by Sigma Sports.

The village will also be the scene of several sprint prizes during the race, including the Grainstore (Oakham) sponsored award of a rider’s weight in beer.

Before its first passage of Melton and the special Dickinson & Morris-sponsored Pork Pie Sprint the race then makes its way to Stapleford Estate Park where it returns for a second passage before reaching the finish line for the second and final time around 3.45pm.

The day before, special all-comers Sportif rides of 50 and 100 km from the Sigma Sports shop in South Street, Oakham, offer the opportunity for 200 plus riders to take in sections of the CiCLE Classic route ridden by the professionals the following day.