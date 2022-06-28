Challenging campaign for badminton club's men

Sport news.

It was a challenging season for the men’s side, with the first team finishing bottom of Division Two.

Meanwhile, the second team narrowly avoided relegation from Division Three.

The Ladies had another successful season retaining their place in Division One and contributing to the mixed first team which finished second in Division Two.

The second team just missed out on promotion from Division Three.

Meltonshire will be running a Summer Club from Tuesday (June 28) at Longfield Academy Melton.

Running from 7.30pm to 9.30pm, it costs £5 per night on a pay as you play basis.

New players are especially welcome.