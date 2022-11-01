Captains take on the vice-captains in challenge match at Melton Golf Club

The vice-captains were victorious over the captains in a recent challenge match at Melton Golf Club.

This was a full handicap foursomes event with each four selected to be as evenly matched as possible resulting in some very competitive pairings going out and some very good golf being played.

Despite the Captain having the first pick of players for each fourball the Vice Captains team were victorious on the day winning by 7.5 to 2.5.

The winning pairs for the Vice Captains team were: Charlie Chapman and Steve Harris, Neil Farish and Haydn Snow, Bob Purkis and Richard Haines, Robin Jones and Den Dayman, Dick Chapman and Graham Page, Bob Lemon and Alan Hodgkinson, Al terzza and Jim McQuillan with David Mckain and Joe Carrington getting the half against Brian Wray and Nigel Vernon.

The winning pairs for the Captains team were: Phil Millward and Graham Jardine and John Squires and Eddie Cham.

Other recent results are:

MEN – Autumn Trophy Results Round 1

Fifty members took part in the first round of the Autumn Trophy playing a Medford, the front nine holes of Stableford and the back nine of Medal play.

The leading scores after subtracting the Stableford score from the Medal score were as follows

Advertisement

1st Ollie Battams, Giles Hinch & Ken Kirk 32, 2nd Steve Burton, Kevin Robertson & Michael Gromett 33, 3rd Fraser Jones, Ray Catton & John Rigby 35