Bowls club to host open day
Belvoir Vale Bowls Club will be holding an open afternoon on Saturday.
Thursday, 27th May 2021, 12:58 am
Anyone coming out of lockdown and interested in taking up a new sport to help to keep fit in pleasant company is invited to see what the club has to offer.
The event will run from 2pm to 4.00pm and is open to for anyone who would like to have a go.
No experience or equipment is necessary, other than flat shoes.
The Hose-based club offer league matches, competitions and social events and welcome new members, both novices and returners.
For further details visit our website www.belvoirvalebowlsclub.org.uk or phone Lawrie on 01664 812592 or Malcolm on 01664 434490.