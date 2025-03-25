Big Melton cycling races set high standards once again

Once again the ninth edition of the Melton-based ANEXO/CAMS-sponsored Women’s and the 11th Junior Men’s CiCLE Classic proved their worth by setting high standards of competition that many will be hard pressed to experience during the rest of the season.

For the first time ever both races treated spectators to lone winners in Lucy Harris (Smurfit Westrock Cycling Team) and Harry Hudson (Harrogate Nova Race Team), who led home their respective events after 105 kilometres of racing.

The nature of their wins were very different in that, although Harry was a part of a small leading group of riders that went clear in the early stages of the race, before that group whittled down to just two, and then one, Lucy left her bid for glory late, only going clear of the leading peloton of 35 riders a few kilometres before reaching Melton.

An early crash in the junior race saw the field disintegrate almost before its first passage of Owston village, never to regroup, whereas the Women’s race saw a race of attrition with riders clinging on to the front of the race as long as possible.

Lucy Harris wins the big race in Melton last weekend. Photo by John Walwyn.

With last year’s winner Eluned King (Hamdsling Alba Development Road Team) being one of the non-finishers, that opened the door for a new winner, and whilst several riders tried hard to take their leave of the leading group, it was only when Harris made her move that a sizable gap appeared.

Race director Colin Clews said: “The two ascents of Cuckoo Hill shortly before the finish proved a success this year, and although we missed out on the regular first passage of the town, the course was considered as hard as ever.

“Our organisation prides itself upon creating and staging unique races and we can be satisfied that we did so once again, helping set Melton on the national sporting map.

“Now we look forward to doing the same with the Men’s international race on 27th April; although sad that on this occasion it is necessary to finish as well as start in Oakham owing to the road closures associated with the new MMDR.”

Both races received significant accolades from riders and followers alike and plaudits for the quality of race that is able to be staged in Melton, and sets an amazingly high standards for other races in the British racing calendar to try to achieve.

Both races were sponsored by ANEXO and CAMS with support from Dame Laura Kenny, who provided the winner’s cash prizes and Trophies bearing her name, as well as ‘Ye Olde Pork Pie shoppe’ who presented large pork pies to the victors and Pearces Jewellers who sponsored the Top Team Award won by Hess Cycling Team.

Ribble Cycles also provided sponsorship of the King and Queen of the Bergs competitions and also several of the off road sectors including Stapleford Park.

It is not just the committed cyclists who are catered for by CiCLE, with two Sportif 9all comers rides of 50 and 100 kilometres being staged on Saturday, 26th April.

Starting and finishing from Sigma Sports store in Oakham, both rides take in some of the CiCLE routes and are open to everyone.

Entry can be made via the cicleclkassic.co.uk website.