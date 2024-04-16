Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On a warm, sunny morning competitors lined up outside The Stute on Asfordby Hill to compete in the second Leicestershire Road Running League (LRRL) race of the spring series.

Runners were put under starters orders by Katie Hately-Houghton, the official Race Director, who along with a large band of Striders volunteers marshalled along the route ensuring runners followed the route and most importantly were safe.

In order for the race to start along Welby Road it was necessary to close the road to traffic from Asfordby Hill roundabout along to St Bartholomews Way for 20 minutes.

Stilton 7 winner Mohammed powering up Asfordby Hill.

From the start Mohammed Hussein (Roadhoggs) set the pace and lead the 487 eventual finishers around the undulating and challenging two loop course before finishing first male in a very impressive time of 35:33 for the seven mile distance.

First lady home was Joanne Male (West End) in 42:38.

As expected Stilton Striders top male and female runners both managed to finish in their respective top ten position with Dan Kelly (39:46) ninth and Rhiannon Baxter (48:35) 10th.

Other Striders finished as follows: Adam Hawkins (38th), Joshua Dadd (62nd) James Chester (69th) Luke Knowles (70th), Lewis Hyde (78th), Ian Bickle (87th), Kurt Wilson (89th), Mark Tyler (98th), Joe Foster (99th), Mark Preston (120th), George Wilson (123rd), Lee Harvey- Hotchkin (148th), Ian Craddock (150th), Nicola Taylor (27th), Anthony Ison (159th), Wayne Hackett (169th), Michelle Farlow (40th), Rachel Wade (41st), Andrew Wilson (195th), Michael Cooke (199th), Katy Hill (73rd), Rebecca Forrester (75th), Chris Gosden (244th), Michelle Denton (125th), Vanessa Walker (140th), and Alison Wilson 186th).

Rhiannon Baxter pushing up Asfordby Hill

The first Bellshire Half Marathon was run in October 1983, renamed the Stilton Half in 1984.