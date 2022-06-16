Best ways to watch the action at this year's Women's CiCLE Classic

Abi Smith celebrates winning the 2021 Women's CiCLE Classic in Melton.

For the enthusiastic onlooker the race is possibly the most spectator-friendly races to ever watch.

It is possible to see the race in more than seven different places during its circuitous route from Melton back

to Melton.

Suggestions include:

1. The start in Melton town centre. The start of the Junior Men’s race is at 9.30am and the Elite Women go off at 2pm.

2. In Somerby for the first passage of the race there.

3. Owston or Burrough on the Hill for the races as there are up to 6 passages through those villages. At Owston you can enjoy the party atmosphere of the day, or enjoy a more relaxed view of the race from The Stag & Hounds pub at Burrough.

4. The top of Cold Overton hill for the second Queen/King of the Hills climb.

5. Or onto Somerberg (Bruce’s Lane) for the ultimate CiCLE Classic experience.

6. The entry or exit of the penultimate rough sector of the race at Sawgate Lane just on the edge of Melton.

7. In Melton town centre for the first passage and then spectacular finish of the junior Men’s race, and the first passage of the town by the riders in the Women’s race, who will contest a sprint for the Pork Pie sprint award donated by Dickenson & Morris and Brentigby Gin, before commencing their finishing circuit via Burton Lazers and Stapleford.

8. At the finish in Sherrard Street around noon for the Junior Men and 4.30pm for the Women.

Hot and cold drinks and snacks will be available at various locations on and around the course.

Please allow plenty of time to get from one point to another and be prepared to encounter the road closures which will apply as soon as the race approaches and will apply until the last of the effective race passes.

Also please remember to park your cars well off the road especially if parking on any of the many narrow roads that the race uses, particularly around Owston and Burrough on the Hill.