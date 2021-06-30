Belvoir Vale Bowls Club back to winning ways
Success against Hose...
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 4:00 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 4:02 pm
Belvoir Vale Bowls Club got back to winning ways with a friendly victory at Hose on Sunday, securing a 45-37 shot victory.
Di Gorman, Viv Pugh and Geoff Harrop won 18-14, Martin Hirst, Sue Briton and Lawrie Pugh won 17-12 and Allan Brierley, Malcolm Britton and Chris Gorman won 10-11.
The club are now looking forward to facing Wymeswold and Bottesford over the coming weeks.