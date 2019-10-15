Belvoir Vale and Melton Bowlers win as Triples League returns

Have your say

The Warren Triples League, sponsored by House of Townend, returned for a new season on Saturday evening with two matches at Melton Indoor Bowls Club.

Melton Bowlers found their range from the start against Melton IBC and after five ends were ahead by eight shots.

But IBC pushed hard and after nine ends had turned the score in their favour, albeit by just five shots.

And in a seesaw match, the Bowlers fought back in the second half to take the match by 13 shots, with IBC picking up a few points with one rink win.

* In the other match Belvoir Vale took on Market Overton, playing their first match since rejoining the league after a three-year absence.

Vale forged into a 20-shot lead at the halfway mark, and although Marko responded well, the Hose-based team proved too strong.

Market Overton won a rink to deny Vale maximum points.

MELTON BOWLERS 76

MELTON IBC 63

Rink scores: Keith Blackshaw, Ray Casey, Chuck Kershaw lost to Lyn Horobin, John Burdett, Gerald Horobin 12-20; Rita Wallbanks, Reg Johnson, Pauline Wells beat Brian Rippin, Clive Wright, Alan Peberdy 30-13; David Pick, David Fry, Stuart Burton beat Carole Lomax, Norma Jackson, Malcolm Lomax 18-15; Jean Casey, Marilyn Vye, Ron Vye beat Malcolm Williams. Tony Webster, Rita James 16-15.

MARKET OVERTON 44

BELVOIR VALE 87

Rink scores: S. Fleckney, B. Snow, C. Fleckney lost to Daphne Birch, Evelyn Underwood, Lawrie Pugh 7-27; M. Slater, L. Dyer, J. Warner lost to Marjorie Shaw, Jill Lambert, Brian Birch 11-24; M. Boddington, J. Abbott, A. Oliver lost to Viv Pugh, John Lambert, Richard Warrener 8-27; C. Laker, D. Healey, D. Laker beat Clive Underwood, Josie Exton, Trevor Davis 18-9.