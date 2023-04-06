Belvoir CC’s Women’s softball cricket team have taken part in a competition at Trent Bridge.

Belvoir's players at Trent Bridge in their new kit, sponsored by Jupiter Asset Management.

Having only formed last year, the team now has more than 16 players, coached by Matt Scott, Tom Lindsay and Chris Bealby.

They began life in the Nottinghamshire Women’s Indoor Softball Cricket League in January and in the round robin stages, lost just one game to put them top of the league.

The play-off rounds followed with some exceptionally close and tense matches, but the Belvoir ladies secured their place in the finals at Trent Bridge.

Belvoir had some close morning matches in the round-robin stages and although they didn’t qualify for the afternoon finals, they had an enjoyable day and it left them hungry for more cricket and ready to write their next chapter.

Belvoir CC chairman Andy Dann said: “All the ladies involved at Belvoir CC are so enthusiastic and enjoy every minute of training and, more recently, competitive games.

"Sue Sharpe has done an amazing job bringing everyone together and building great camaraderie. They’re a superb group that I have no doubt will go from strength to strength.”

