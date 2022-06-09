Barratt sees off youngster Patel for snooker victory

Karl Barratt, left, with runner up Kaylan Patel.

Thirteen year-old Kaylan Patel travelled from Leicester to take part and topped the table at the end of the group stage of the contest.

Playing off a handicap of 15 he got the better of James Hart (20) in the semi-final, winning 2-1.

In the other semi-final Karl Barratt (45) beat Brian Slater (5) 2-0.

But it was experience that won the day with Barratt beating the youngster 2-0 in the final.

Slater won the highest break prize with 71 and he also made a break of 69.

Some tickets are available for the evening with Kyren Wilson at Jackson’s on Saturday, June 18.