Barratt secures pool win

He may well have beaten snooker world number eight Kyren Wilson at Jackson’s last week, but Ben Manship was second best in this month’s pool tournament at the club.

By Duncan Browne
Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 2:58 pm
Karl Barratt (right) and Ben Manship.
Manship took a frame from the ‘Warrior’ at the recent exhibition evening, but couldn’t recreate that form as he returned to the lounge.

He was ahead after the group stage, then went on to beat Stephen Parrott 4-2 in the semi final.

Karl Barratt just edged out Ben Jackson to reach the other semi, before he took on Brian Slater who he beat 4-2.

The final went to the wire but it was Barratt who came out on top winning 5-4.

For more information about the competitions, which are also open to non members, search Facebook page or call 01664 500041.

