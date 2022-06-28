Barratt secures pool win

Karl Barratt (right) and Ben Manship.

Manship took a frame from the ‘Warrior’ at the recent exhibition evening, but couldn’t recreate that form as he returned to the lounge.

He was ahead after the group stage, then went on to beat Stephen Parrott 4-2 in the semi final.

Karl Barratt just edged out Ben Jackson to reach the other semi, before he took on Brian Slater who he beat 4-2.

The final went to the wire but it was Barratt who came out on top winning 5-4.