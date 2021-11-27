Awards handed out to Belvoir Vale Bowls Club members

Pictured are: Back row, from left - Martin Porter, John Shaw, John Bloor, Gordon Crooke, Brian Birch; front row, from left - Sue Britton, Jenny McCulloch, Di Gorman, Jill Lambert.

Belvoir Vale Bowls Club closed the 2021 outdoor season with their annual Presentation Evening on last Friday at The Plough Inn, Stathern.

Club members, relatives and friends enjoyed a three course meal before President, Lawrie Pugh and Vice-President, Daphne Birch presented trophies to the winners and runners-up.

The Novices Singles was won by Jenny McCulloch with Mick Chidgey the runner-up.

The Men’s Singles saw Martin Porter on top with Lawrie Pugh claiming the runners-up award.

In the Open Pairs, Jill Lambert and Martin Porter came out on top with the runners-up Sue Britton and Colin Macnab.

Brian Birch and John Shaw won the Men’s Pairs.

Malcolm Britton and Lawrie Pugh claimed the runners-up trophy.

The Ladies’ Triples was won by the Sue Britton, Di Gorman and Jenny McCulloch who beat the trio of Daphne Birch, Sarah Porter and Jill Lambert.

Men’s Triples winners were John Bloor, John Shaw and Martin Porter with runners-up Martin Hirst, Chris Gorman and Gordon Crooke also collecting trophies.

The Australian Pairs saw Gordon Crooke and Geoff Harrop successful.