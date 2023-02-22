Awards for Belvoir Vale Tennis Club while Melton enjoy good results

The night included awards from 2021 and 2022/23. The Ladies first and second teams were champions in three divisions (summer and winter) and runners up in two. As a result the women's first team have won promotion into Division One for next season and Ladies 2 into Division Four.

The men's team won the 2021 Summer division and were promoted into Division Four where they were runners up, so will be promoted to Division Three next season.

BVTC are hosting a drop in open day on Saturday, March 25 from 9.30-2.30pm, with all equipment provided.

*Meanwhile, Melton Tennis Club have again been busy in action.

The Ladies first team entertained Ashby Castle 1 and had to settle for a share of the points in their Premier Division match.

The first pairing of Laura Cooper and Ellie Jenkins collected three wins and second pairing of Maia Dunn and Sarah Medcalf earned a valuable set to ensure a share of the spoils.

The Ladies second team kept up their good form when they visited Desford 1 and returned with a 10-0 win to encourage their title hopes in Division 2B.

The match was a lot tighter than the scoreline reflected and first pairing of Danielle Wells and Kim Stratford collected their two wins with a 6-4/6-4 and followed by a 7-6/7-5 scoreline.

Number two pairing Beth Lowe teamed up with Olivia Stewart Hillard to take their matches with 7-6/6-4 and 6-2/6-1 scorelines.

The Men’s first team entertained title challengers David Lloyd 1 in their Division 1B and really made a dent in their title hopes with a terrific 8-0 win.

Skipper Ryan Parmar teamed up with Ollie Aley to take their four sets, superbly supported by second pairing of Simon Hawthorne and Andy Douglas who also collected four wins.

The Men’s second team travelled to Stoney Stanton 2 for their Division 1A fixture and returned with a share of the points after a 4-4 draw with both pairs, Justin Horobin & Andy Douglas and Jake Beagle & Tom Dryell, collecting two wins apiece.