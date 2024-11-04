Ashby Carington Cricket Club launches new Junior section

By Nigel Lewis
Contributor
Published 4th Nov 2024, 16:28 BST
Updated 5th Nov 2024, 10:37 BST
Based in the small village of Ashby Folville, five miles outside Melton, the cricket club has been playing at its quintessential ground next to the village pub for over 50 years.

Following significant investment in the facilities at the ground the club are now looking to launch a Junior section for the 2025 season.

With three ECB qualified coaches the club is planning to initially focus on the under 11 age group (boys and girls in years 5 and 6).

Coaching session will start in mid March and open to players of all abilities in the local area.

To register interest or for more information please contact Nigel on 07774 322908

