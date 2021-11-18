Amelia Coltman marks return from injury with speed PB at famous Whistler track

Amelia Coltman.

Having taken the sliding scene by storm in 2019, winning the Europa Cup competition in her inaugural season and being the first British slider to do so, Amelia Coltman has had to deal with the highs and lows of sport by facing injury.

Having endured two surgeries on her big toe and endless months of rehabilitation, the Melton Mowbray bobsleigh ace is finally back honing her technique and getting back into the groove.

She has moved up to the Intercontinental Cup circuit which kicks off in Canada and North America, before heading back to Austria and Latvia just before the Christmas break.

Her first stop was Whistler in Canada which is renowned as the fastest track in the world and where Amy Williams won Olympic gold back in 2010.

Whilst completing her training runs there, the British team were entered into the North America Cup.

Bearing in mind they had just eight runs down the track before competing and not all from the top of the track, eighth, ninth and 11th place finishes in a field of experienced sliders was a solid result.

At the end of the two weeks the British Team competed in the Intercontinental Cup races which attracted a strong field of sliders from all over the world and Amelia placed 14th and 10th, managing a seventh place during her last run.

“I had the most amazing experience learning this very challenging and high speed track, and learnt so much about myself and developed new sliding skills,” she said.

“I also got a speed personal best, hitting 137kmph (85mph).

The team have now moved on to Park City in Utah the home of the 2002 Winter Olympics, where they compete again in both the North America and Intercontinental