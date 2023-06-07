Activities galore at Melton Tennis Club's latest family fun day
Young coach Ryan Parmar teamed up with Liam Morrison and an army of the club’s teenagers to keep the youngsters and their parents busy over the two hour session.
Divided into teams, they were competing at Unihoc, five a side football, non-stop cricket and bench ball along with a series of team games.
Ryan said: “There was a super attitude shown by the juniors and their parents throughout the morning which was held in very hot conditions.
“Whilst the heat had the juniors racing for their drink bottles at every opportunity there will be many parents that would have woken up to sore and stiff limbs following their efforts but despite that, everyone agreed it was another fun-filled morning for all concerned.”