News you can trust since 1859
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Love Island bombshell stirs up trouble as he splits first couple
PJ Harvery announces UK tour dates for autumn 2023
Pope Francis to undergo abdominal surgery in Rome
Boy, 14, dies at school following ‘isolated incident’
Wegovy: What is the weight loss jab which GPs will offer on NHS
Tributes to motorcycle rider who died in crash at Isle of Man TT

​Activities galore at Melton Tennis Club's latest family fun day

​More than 40 youngsters and parents joined in the activities at Melton Tennis Club’s annual Family Fun Day.
By Sports Reporter
Published 7th Jun 2023, 10:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 10:48 BST
Tennis players are pictured at Melton's fun day.Tennis players are pictured at Melton's fun day.
Tennis players are pictured at Melton's fun day.

Young coach Ryan Parmar teamed up with Liam Morrison and an army of the club’s teenagers to keep the youngsters and their parents busy over the two hour session.

Divided into teams, they were competing at Unihoc, five a side football, non-stop cricket and bench ball along with a series of team games.

Ryan said: “There was a super attitude shown by the juniors and their parents throughout the morning which was held in very hot conditions.

“Whilst the heat had the juniors racing for their drink bottles at every opportunity there will be many parents that would have woken up to sore and stiff limbs following their efforts but despite that, everyone agreed it was another fun-filled morning for all concerned.” ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​