​Activities galore at Melton Tennis Club's latest family fun day

Tennis players are pictured at Melton's fun day.

Young coach Ryan Parmar teamed up with Liam Morrison and an army of the club’s teenagers to keep the youngsters and their parents busy over the two hour session.

Divided into teams, they were competing at Unihoc, five a side football, non-stop cricket and bench ball along with a series of team games.

Ryan said: “There was a super attitude shown by the juniors and their parents throughout the morning which was held in very hot conditions.