Abi Smith claims comprehensive victory at the Melton-Rutland International CiCLE Classic
Racing returned after 666 days...
Abi Smith won the Melton-Rutland International CiCLE Classic on Sunday - in comprehensive style.
After 666 days without top class racing, Elite Women’s road racing to Britain with the fifth installment of the popular event.
Smith, representing Team Breeze, crossed the line almost three minutes ahead of second place Ellen McDermnot, with Eluned King finishing the 40k course third.
Flora Perkins won the Queen of the Bergs and Zoe Backstedt was the first junior.
Team Breeze won the team award.
Joshua Tarling won the the Junior Men’s CiCLE Classic held earlier, beating trivals Finlay Pickering and Zachary Walker, who was crowned King of the Bergs.
Top 20 results from the fifth Women's CiCLE Classic: 1 Abi Smith – U23 Team Breeze 2:45:23; 2 Ellen McDermott - Team Boompods +2:19; 3 Eluned King – U23 Team Breeze; 4 April Tacey – U23 Drops-Le Col supported by Tempu; 5 Natalie Grinczer - CAMS-Basso; 6 Amira Mellor Spectra Wiggle p/b Vitus; 7 Jo Tindley - Pro-Noctis – Redchilli Bikes; 8 Sophie Thackray – U23 BC Private Member; 9 Jessica Finney - CAMS-Basso; 10 Samantha Stuart - Crimson Orientation Marketing R; 11 Zoe Backstedt – JNR Tormans-ACROG; 12 Grace Lister Cero – Cycle Division Racing Te; 13 Flora Perkins – JNR VC Londres; 14 Francesca Hall - Loughborough Lightning; 15 Lucy Gadd – U23 Storey Racing; 16 Danielle Shrosbree Team LDN – Brother UK; 17 Corinne Side – U23 Pro-Noctis – Redchilli Bikes; 18 Elizabeth Bennett – U23 Drops-Le Col supported by Tempu; 19 Beth Morrow – U23 Storey Racing; 20 Samantha Fawcett - Pro-Noctis – Redchilli Bikes.
Top 20 results from the 7th Junior Men's CiCLE Classic: 1 Joshua Tarling - FlandersColor Galloo 2:32:44; 2 Finlay Pickering - Fensham Howes – MAS Design; 3 Zachary Walker - Utmost IOM Junior Cycling Team; 4 Ben Askey - Backstedt Bike Performance RC +1:29; 5 Callum Thornley Scotland; 6 Noah Hobbs - Backstedt Bike Performance RC; 7 Josh Giddings - Z Junior Race Team; 8 Aidan Lawrence - Fensham Howes – MAS Design; 9 Max Poole - Fensham Howes – MAS Design; 10 Josh Charlton - Fensham Howes – MAS Design; 11 Jake Crossley - Tofauti Everyone Active; 12 Griff - Lewis Ystwyth CC; 13 Dylan Hicks Isorex; 14 Ben Chilton - East Midlands Region; 15 Tyler Hannay - Utmost IOM Junior Cycling Team; 16 Matthew Lord - Lee Valley Youth Cycling Club; 17 Jack Brough - Cero – Cycle Division Racing Te; 18 Owen Lightfoot - Z Junior Race Team; 19 Alex Gibb - Spokes Racing Team; 20 Ross Birrell - Spokes Racing Team.