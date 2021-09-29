"A dream result!" Emilie Chandler helps Great Britain to Nations Cup victory in Aachen

Emilie Chandler.

Emilie Chandler was left celebrating a ‘dream result’ as she helped Great Britain win the Nations Cup.

Victory in Germany was the first time GB had won the Aachen eventing title in 10 years.

But there was also further success for the Melton Mowbray competitor, who claimed third place in the individual event with Gortfadda Diamond.

“It was a great trip, the first time I’d been there and a good experience and a dream result,” Chandler told The Times.

“I couldn’t have asked for any more.”

Victory was earned by a narrow margin for Chandler, and teammates Kirsty Chabert, Laura Collett, and Zara Tindall, whop pipped the United States by just 0.3 of a penalty.

The Great Britain quartet looked favourites to claim gold until Chabert and Classic VI came unstuck in the closing stages of the cross country test.

However, GB had done enough to claim first place.

“It was quite exciting as our team had a mistake three from home on the cross country,” Chandler added.

“It was really close withy America, but we still managed a win which was good.

Chandler also claimed third place in the individual event, which was won by Will Coleman (USA) with Collett in second.

The Melton eventer, 40, described that as ‘as good as it gets’.

However, the entire event proved memorable.

“It’s always been on my wish list, hoping one day I could go to Aachen,” she added.

“You have to be part of the British team to go, so it was a real highlight to actually be able to go.

“People told me it was amazing and you build a picture in your mind. But it smashed all my expectations of the event.

"It’s an amazing place and, to compete alongside the top of the sport in showjumping, dressage and driving and to work in the same ring as Explosion who just won the Olympic gold, is pretty goods as well.”