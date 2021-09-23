National bowls titles are won at Melton

Bowlers from across the country gathered at Melton.

The finals had been rearranged due to being put on hold by COVID.

Melton Mowbray Indoor Bowls Club which has been the home to the championships for the last couple of years and we were happy that they agreed to host the Championship once again.

The National Finals are usually the finale of our season but this year it is only the beginning.

Members from around the Country enter into qualification rounds in one of ESMBA county associations around the country.

The Association then brings the top 64 teams in each discipline (Singles, Pairs, Triples, Fours) to compete for the National Title.

This year due to the current unease around Coronavirus, the Association decided to give qualifiers the opportunity to withdraw from the finals. The result of this was that the Championship went ahead with around 70 per cent of its usual entries.

The Championship didn’t fail to please producing some great bowls and finals that went down to the last ends.

David Newsome took the singles title, with the pairs being won by Ryan Knight and Ollie Hipkiss.