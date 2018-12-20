Mud, sweat, but no tears at festive Gaddesby Gallop

Have your say

The borough’s final race of the year takes place on Saturday as the Gaddesby Gallop returns for its pre-Christmas slot.

Organisers are hoping to build on last year’s record entry for the popular cross country race, with most of the field expected to don Santa hats to tackle the 5.25-mile course.

As well as plenty of mud, runners also have to tackle a brook, dewpond and drainage pipe.

The race starts at 11am, with registration at Gaddesby Village Hall from 9.30am on the day.

Wreake Runners have added their support to this year’s race by helping to register it with UK Athletics, meaning all affiliated runners can enter for a reduced fee of £8 on presentation of their English Athletics membership card.

Entry for non-affiliated runners costs £10.

For more information, go to the Gaddesby Gallop Facebook page.