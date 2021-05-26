Podium places for Ingham
Success for road racer...
Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 12:01 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 12:08 pm
Melton road racer Daniel Ingham had a busy weekend riding at the Spring Cup at Scarborough’s Oliver’s Mount.
Riding in three classes on three makes of machinery - Honda VFR400, Suzuki GSXR750 and a Kawasaki ER6 - he had a difficult weekend hampered by changeable weather conditions and full grids with some of the country’s best road racers in action.
The line-up included Isle of Man TT Winners Dean Harrison, Lee Johnston and Ian Lougher.
Sunday saw Daniel take two third-place podium finishes on the 400 Honda, a fourth and fifth in the ultra-competitive Supertwins race on the Kawasaki ER6 and a seventh an eighth in the Classic Superbike race.