Melton Mowbray race ace Dan Ingham finally achieved a dream that has been seven years in the making after he won the Mylchreests Group Senior Manx Grand Prix race in the Isle of Man.

Having finished in second and third in the previous two years, Ingham claimed a start to finish win over Chris Cook by 35.394 seconds with Sam Johnson completing the podium finishers in third.

“I am over the moon,” said Ingham. “This means the world to me, I can’t believe it.”

After a series of delays the race was reduced to a two-lap affair.

Dan Ingham - Manx joy at long last.

Ingham (Castings Technology Yamaha) grabbed the lead in the early stages, his lead over Johnson (Ron Soar/Dynamic Access Suzuki) through Glen Helen on the opening lap 5.5 seconds.

Cook moved up to second at Ballaugh Bridge, but all the time Ingham was pulling away and round Ramsey Hairpin for the first time, his lead over Cook stood at an ominous-looking 15.2 seconds.

An opening lap of 118.762mph saw Ingham stretch his lead over Cook (116.408mph) to a commanding 23.13 seconds with the latter now 10 seconds clear of Johnson (115.416mph).

By Glen Helen on the second and final lap, Ingham stretched his lead over Cook to 24.8 seconds with Johnson now a further 11.8 seconds adrift in third. Ingham’s lead moved out to more than half a minute at Ramsey Hairpin with Cook also looking more and more secure in second.

Continuing to press on at the head of the field, a final lap of 118.868mph gave Ingham his maiden Manx GP success.