Kyle Abell claims maximum points from opening six East Midlands Racing Association (EMRA) Rookies 600 championship races

Kyle Abell is leading the EMRA series.

This fiercely competitive racing series takes place at Mallory Park in Leicestershire, with the next round

taking place on Sunday, July 10.

Kyle, formerly of East Goscote, has won the opening six races aboard his Hinckley made Triumph 675R Daytona.

He has taken the chequered flag in both wet and dry conditions to show his ability as a racer.

Most recently, he eclipsed his nearest rival by finishing more than 11 seconds ahead, over the 10-lap race.

“Kyle is one of the most exciting new talents to hit the motorcycle racing scene for many years,” motorcycle pundit Alan Kirkham has said.