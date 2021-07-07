High five! Purslow dominates racing at Cadwell Park

Mark Purslow. Photo: Motorcycle Photography

Mark Purslow dominated proceedings at Cadwell Park.

Riding for Melton Mowbray-based Motorcycle Photography Racing Team, he won each of the races he competed in at the Lincolnshire circuit, including the ACU National 750 Classic Race.

Amazingly, Purslow had never seen the circuit before his arrival late on Friday evening.

With only 12 laps of practice to familiarise himself with the technical track, he won race one in fine form and continued to reduce his lap times through out the weekend, dominating the 750 Superstock Class and the ACU National Classic 750 Race.