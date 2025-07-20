More success for Melton Mowbray Tennis Club's seniors

MMTC LADIES 1st Team

Melton Mowbray tennis Club's senior teams had another successful week in their Leicestershire Summer Doubles league matches

The Ladies first team entertained Loughborough LTC 1 and scored a convincing 9-0 win in their Premiership fixture.

Skipper Charlie Griffin teamed up with promoted Sarah Medcalf at first couple and were delighted to take all three rubbers for just the loss of five games which was matched by second pairing of Maia Dunn and Ellie Sorksky. Third pairing of Sarah Rowe and Jess Rowe collected their three wins for just the loss of just eight games to complete the win.

C.GRIFFIN & S.MEDCALF Won 8-0Won 8-4 Won8-1; E.SORSKY & M.DUNN Won 8-0 Won8-5 Won 8-0; J.ROWE & S.ROWE Won 8-7Won 8-1 Won8-0

The Ladies second team kept up their recent good form when they travelled to Rothley 2 for their Div 3A fixture and matched their first team’s effort with a superb 9-0 win.

With players back from injury, holidays and work commitments skipper Carol Gilchrist has been able to field full strength teams and the turn about in results as been dramatic, with teams above them in the league now eyeing Melton as a major player in the league title race.

C.GILCHRIST & D.WELLS Won 8-1Won 8-5 Won8-0; O.STEWART-HILLARD & B.LOWE Won 8-5Won 8-7 Won8-5; L.FRETWELL & S.MEDCALF Won 8-7Won 8-6 Won8-0

The men’s first team kept up their push for promotion with another convincing 9-0 home win over visitors Oadby Granville 2 in their Div 2 fixture. Skipper Ryan Parmar once again led from the front but was delighted with how the younger members of the team are responding to the encouragement given by the senior members. He also paid tribute to James, Niral and Jake who have supported the youngsters throughout the season and thought that the balance they have as worked superbly..

R.PARMAR & A.FREESTONE Won 8-4Won 8-4 w/o8-0; N.NANA & H.CULPAN Won 8-5Won 8-2 w/o 8-0; J.ROWE & J.BEAGLE Won 8-5Won 8-4 w/o 8-0

The Men’s second team, buoyed by their previous weeks success at Market Bosworth 3 entertained near neighbours Syston Northfields 2 in their Div 4B fixture and totally threw the form book out of the window with a resounding 9-0 win to open up a lifeline for the team to escape relegation.

As with the first team the club were able to put out a team of youth and experience and again it paid full dividends despite being without their injured skipper Justin Horobin.

L.MORRISON & G.CONSTANT Won 8-2Won 8-2 Won8-3; T.DRYELL & T.URSELL Won 8-1Won 8-7 Won8-3; F.ORTU & N.NANA Won 8-2Won 8-3 Won8-0

The Junior teams found the going tough in their recent fixtures with the 8&Under team going down by a 16-0 nil scoreline to Loughborough 1 in their Group 3 match.

Despite the result many of the rubbers were evenly contested with the club’s youngsters just being edged out. The team was Blake Watson, Aidan Baron-Hall & Otis Stock-Shilton

The 14&Under Boys travelled to close neighbours Oakham 1 and went down by a 5-1 scoreline with Jake Billing notching the club’s win. The team was Jake Billing, Toby Wildt-Pick and Vinnie Watson.

The Under 14 Boys then travelled again to face Oadby 1 for their next Div 1 fixture and despite competing well went down by a similar 5-1 score with the in form Jake Billing once again claiming the cl9

