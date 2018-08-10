Young Wymeswold rider crowned national show jumping champion Champion team Tabitha and Tucker

Promising young rider Tabitha Kyle has maintained her winning habit this season by landing a national show jumping crown.

Tabitha (11) rode the aptly-named Living the Dream to the National 128cm champion title after a jump-off at the British Showjumping National Championships.

Champion team Tabitha and Tucker joined forces just five months ago EMN-180808-171023002

The Wymeswold rider and 11-year-old Tucker, as he is known at home, only started working together in March, but have quickly found a successful formula.

The combination were due to return to the championships last week having qualified for the Pony Foxhunter Masters and the Pony Silver League 148cm & Under Final.

Tabitha said: “My plan for the jump-off was to go clear instead of go against the clock and luckily it paid off.

“My ultimate goal this year was to qualify for the Horse of the Year Show which I managed to do, so I’m really pleased.”

Tabitha previously competed at HOYS last year in the 128 Championship and the Stable Company 138cm Championship, but Tucker will be making his debut at the prestigious event.