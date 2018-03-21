Whissendine Primary School gymnasts shine on county stage

Have your say

Young gymnasts from Whissendine Primary School turned on the style to pick up team prizes on the county stage.

The Leicester-Shire and Rutland County Gymnastics finals took place at Oakham Artistic Gymnastics Academy last Wednesday, where Whissendine claimed victory in both the Key Steps 1 and 3 finals.

Whissendine's Key Steps 3 team added more success at the county championships EMN-180320-140123002

Both teams had four gymnasts competing in three events – floor routine, body management routine and vault.

The teams returned to school dripping in medals for both team and individual performances.

The Key Steps 3 team, have been particularly successful throughout their primary school careers and the Key Steps 1 team look set to follow in their footsteps.

A school spokesperson said: “Not only are they team-mates, but also a group of close friends which has contributed to their success.

“The school gymnasts, led by Mrs Glassford, have worked so hard over this year to ensure they were in tip-top shape for the finals.”