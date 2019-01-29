Stoke Rochford Golf: White brothers strenghthen Winter Warmers bid

Have your say

Stoke Rochford Golf Club seniors were greeted with cold and frosty conditions as they played their first Winter Warmers competition under the new senior captain’s regime.

The latest in the winter series was played as a 1-2-3 stableford format.

The last group of the day of Darrell Knight, Alex Whitelaw and Mike Nixon snatched the win with 74 points, pipping runners-up Phil White, Brian White and John Wright by just a point.

Ray Elsome, Alan Dolby and David Hamilton finished third on 71 points.

The second place helped Brian White retain his overall lead in the series with 40 points, six clear of his brother Phil, with Brian Keightley third on 29 points.

Reg Hughes leads the challenge for the Slack Goblet with 10 single points.