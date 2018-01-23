Stoke Rochford Golf: Jim hands over reins as seniors captain

Have your say

Stoke Rochford Golf Club’s seniors held their annual meeting last week where retiring seniors captain Jim Price reported on a successful year.

He also made presentations to those he wished to thank for their work during the year, including the Captain’s Cup to Brian Keightley and runner-up Steve Major.

Tim Haward delivered the financial report and then retired from his treasurer’s post after seven years. Mike Nixon was elected to replace him, and Graham Manton follows Mike as deputy treasurer.

During the year the seniors raised more than £2,100 for various charities.

Brian White was elected seniors captain for 2018, and Cliff Mills will be his vice-captain.

After the meeting, the seniors played a Continuous Foursomes competition.

The clear winners with 37 points were Mike Nixon and David Hamilton, three clear of runners-up Keith Eddy and Mike Dickinson.

Phil White and Brian Ayto took third place on countback with 31 points.

The Winter Warmers series overall leader is David Hamilton with 27 points, two ahead of both Brian Ayto and Greg Ewart.

Colin Howett and Cliff Mills now lead the chase for the Slack Goblet with nine single points.