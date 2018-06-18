Stoke Rochford Golf: Gill leaves rivals trailing

Have your say

An entry of 41 played round three of Stoke Rochford Seniors Trophy.

Peter Gill was the clear winner with 41 points, five ahead of Barry Gaunt who took second place on countback from Brian White. Malcolm Palmer also scored 36 points.

With the best four rounds from seven to count, Phil Hewes retains the overall lead with 105 for three rounds.

Brian White and John Martindale are close behind with 103 and 62 players have completed at least one round.

* No games were lost against Birstall who gained their points in halves.

Cliff Mills acting captain once more, playing with Barry Gaunt fought back from four down with four to play to halve their game.

STOKE ROCHFORD SENIORS 6.5 BIRSTALL 1.5

Scores: Cliff Mills/Barry Gaunt halved, Roger Green/Gary Skerritt won 4 and 3, Mike Dickinson/Steve Major won 5 and 4, Charles Donnison/Ken Taylor halved, Ray Beal/Glyn Staines won 2 and 1, Mike Nixon/Ernie Armstrong won 5 and 4, Keith Dugmore/Mick Rance halved, Graham Manton/Brian Keightley won 3 and 2.