Stoke Rochford Golf Club: New captains take office

Stoke Rochford Golf Club’s annual meeting saw the changing over of the club captaincy from Martin Harvey to Simon Yelland.

Martin said his year had gone very quickly, and thanked everyone for making it such a memorable one, while wishing incoming captain Simon Yelland well for 2018

Pauline Haggerty hands over the lady captains role to Pamela Watson EMN-180216-085559002

Martin raised £3,469 on behalf of the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance during his year in office.

The club’s ladies’ section also held their annual meeting where Pauline Haggerty handed over the reins to incoming lady captain Pamela Watson.

Pauline announced that she had raised £2,448 for Parkinson’s UK, and presented a cheque to Lucy Dalgress, the charity’s East Midlands representative.