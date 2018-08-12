Stoke Rochford Golf Club lady captain crowned club champion

Have your say

Stoke Rochford Golf Club ladies travelled to Wollaton Park for their Lady Captain’s Away Day.

They played some good golf despite the scorching conditions was Sheila Dugmore claiming the Painter’s Pot as away day winner with an excellent 42 points.

Skipper Pam Watson pushed Jackie Whitten into third place after a back nine countback, both finishing with 38 points.

* The Ladies’ Club Championship was played over 36 holes

Lady captain Pam Watson was the star of the day, winning the 2018 Club Championship with a gross total of 156, 12 clear of second-placed Sue Booth.

The overall Nett Trophy went to 12-year-old Hattie Dow with an amazing total of 134 to earn another big handicap reduction. She finished three clear of nett runner-up Shelia Dugmore.

The best morning nett round was Chris Rowley’s 71, with Dorne Werner the best of the bunch in the afternoon with 75.

The Alternative Trophy was played on the same day for golfers unable to play two rounds, and was won by Avis Griffin with 38 points, from runner-up Phillippa Smith (36pts).