Stathern Duathlon aiming for fisrst sell-out

Time is ticking for runners and cyclists to enter this year’s Stathern Duathlon.

This year’s event takes place on Sunday, March 18 and organisers hope to reach the maximum limit of 200 entries for the first time.

The Stathern Duathlon was first held in 2012 and has steadily grown in popularity from 40 entrants in its first race to 167 entries last year.

The race consists of a flat 5km run, followed by an 18km bike ride, and then a repeat of the first 5km run to finish.

A King of the Mountain stage up Mill Hill has also been introduced for 2018, and the Belvoir Triathlon Club have chosen the event as their club Duathlon Championships.

Since its launch six years ago, the event has raised more than £11,000 which has been shared between the village primary school, local sporting activities and a chosen charity. Last year, £750 was donated to Cancer Research UK.

The chosen charity for this year’s race is the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance, which is funded purely by donations.

For more information, and to enter, visit the stathernduathlon.org.uk website