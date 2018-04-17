Sidecar racing: Melton couple all set for European challenges

Husband and wife sidecar duo Kerry and Jen Williams will be crossing the Continent for a summer of race action this season.

The Melton racers will compete in Belgium, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic as they seek out their favourite tracks.

Son Lewis hops aboard as passenger for his dad Kerry EMN-181204-143247002

They finished third in the Belgian Championship for the Camathias Cup in 2017 despite completing just half of the races, and only mechanical problems prevented them climbing further up the podium.

“We could have been second, but we went to a circuit in Scotland and blew the engine in practice which put us out of that weekend,” said Kerry.

“Everything is all set for this year. I’ve built another engine and had a good test with it at Mallory Park so we’re all ready to go for the new season.

“We plan our season in February and just pick our favourites which are the road circuits.

“It would be great to do them all, but we don’t have the sponsors or the money to be able to.”

Their Belgian Championship bid starts at the Dutch circuit of Hengelo next month and then moves onto Cadwell Park, in Lincolnshire, in June.

They finish with two trips into Belgium to the classic circuit of Chimay in July, and Gedinne in August.

Kerry added: “We’ve been chasing championships in Britain for years and I’ve had success at the TT, but abroad it’s a different atmosphere.

“A lot of our rivals are also husband and wife teams from across Europe.”

Kerry, who achieved his ultimate goal of securing a podium finish at the Isle of Man TT in 2010, will also be busy in the workshop building a new engine for the Czech Classic TT in Horitz.

“I’ll build a special 915cc engine for that one, compared to the normal 750cc engine. I’ll be in the garage every night getting things just perfect.

“They close the town and race around the roads,” he explained. “It’s a very big race in that part of the world.

“We’re learning the circuit by looking at coverage on YouTube. It will be our first time there, but we want to show our intent.”