Race night boost to golf club funds

Melton Golf Club held a race night on Saturday, April 14.

Around 54 people attended the event and everyone was served with a variety of hot food in a basket.

The evening was organised by Nick Humphries, the house director, and although it was a charity based evening, it was also an excellent opportunity for club members and their friends to meet and enjoy good company. All the owners of the winning horses were presented with a bottle of Prosecco.

Sponsors of the evening were: Purple Bricks, Middletons, Newton Fallowell, B&H Midlands, Melton Mowbray Tyres and Health Interlink. The club captain sponsored the last race.

Money raised on the night provided the club captain and lady captain with an additional £100 for their charities and over £300 for club funds.