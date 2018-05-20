New community sports thriving in Melton

Alternative sports, together with traditional ones, have begun to take off and found a foothold in Melton.

Sue Bailey, a non-sporting person, has championed footgolf, walking netball and croquet over the last three years which has encouraged others not previously involved in sport to give it a go, along with those who felt their sporting days were over.

Footgolf brings families together in both competitive and friendly matches, and has also attracted county and national-standard players to Sysonby Acres which has become the area’s prime footgolf centre.

Walking netball, played at the Sports Village, in Burton Road, offers exercise at a leisurely pace, but with a keen competitive spirit, as well as other social activities.

Similarly the Melton Mowbray Croquet Club, set up last July, has attracted a cross-section of the community to play a very traditional game with great social rewards.

Held at Wilton Park, the players are learning both the ‘garden’ game and the Croquet Association game to keep active both physically and mentally.

The common reward of all three, as well as other similar activities like indoor bowls, is that they provide valuable contact for some who may have become isolated in the community.

Sue Bailey will be happy to provide people with more information and contact points.

Email sue.bailey8@btinternet.com or call 07969 236211.