Netball: Melton Marvels battle to county league wins

Have your say

Melton Marvels were in action last Tuesday in the Leicestershire Netball League at Soar Valley.

Marvels Firsts gained early control and momentum against Knighton Seconds with a small lead in both the first two quarters.

Melton’s defence turned over numerous balls and frustrated Knighton into mistakes.

The third quarter saw both teams swap a few positions and Knighton managed to get the upper hand to draw level at 25-all going into the final quarter.

But the Marvel shooters were on great form as the team dug deep to secure a 33-30 win.

The second team was involved in a friendly and equally competitive game, and made a great start with a three-goal lead after the first quarter.

The momentum continued in the second and third quarters as great passing and fantastic interceptions allowed Melton to take a nine-goal lead into the final quarter. Their opponents began to pull it back, but the Marvels dug deep and hung on for a 28-24 victory.

* Marvels 3 played the week before in a tough physical game which forced various changes throughout the four quarters.

Uncertainty and inaccurate passing saw Melton eight adrift at the first quarter.

But a positive team talk and a change to short, sharp passing saw Marvels cut the deficit to four at half-time.

They maintained the momentum and drew within two goals before eventually losing out 33-29.

With most of the team having to play out of position, Marvels took some positives from the game, particularly as to where players are best suited.