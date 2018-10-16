Mixed results for injury-hit Melton Mowbray Tennis Club

Have your say

Injuries, illness and unavailability served up mixed results for Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s winter League teams last week.

The men’s third team kept up their good start with a resounding 8-0 win at Newtown Linford Seconds.

Jake Beagle teamed up with teenager Tom Dryell, back from university for the weekend, and they were in dominant form to win their four sets for just the loss of two games.

Ollie Aley and newcomer Mike Roys at second pair settled well together to win their four sets with just the loss of nine games.

Scores: J. Beagle/T. Dryell W 6-0, 6-1; W 6-0, 6-1. O. Aley/M. Roys W 6-2, 6-3; W 6-2, 6-2.

* The men’s second team travelled to Loughborough Firsts for a tough fixture and were just edged out in a 5-3 defeat.

The first pairing of Justin Horobin and Jonathan Sturmey collected two wins, while second pair Tom Ellis and Neil Johnson collected one.

Scores: J. Horobin/J. Sturmey L 3-6, 3-6; W 7-5, 6-3. T. Ellis/N. Johnson L 2-6, 1-6; D 6-3, 3-6.

* Melton’s ladies’ first team found themselves up against title favourites Loughborough and were whitewashed 8-0.

With just skipper Jess Gadsby of their regular team available, Melton moved up players from the second team.

Despite performing heroics, they were unable to cope with the class of the Loughborough team which fielded four of Leicestershire’s County Cup winners.

Scores: L. Hayward/J. Heggs L 0-6, 3-6; L 0-6, 0-6. E. Jenkins/J. Gadsby L 3-6, 1-6; L 3-6, 1-6.

* The ladies’ second team entertained Kibworth and ran out 7-1 winners.

First pairing of skipper Carol Gilchrist and Jenny Golland, making a welcome return to match tennis after a lengthy spell out with a shoulder injury, collected a superb maximum four sets.

Beth Lowe and Sarah Medcalf weighed in with three sets to clinch a fine win.

Scores: C. Gilchrist/J. Golland W 6-0, 6-3; W 6-2, 6-1. B. Lowe/S. Medcalf W 6-1, 6-2; D 6-4, 2-6.