Melton Thai Boxing Club trio make MMA debut

Melton Thai Boxing Club completed their second successful outing in eight days when three of their fighters competed in a Cancer Research charity mixed martial arts event at the Village Hotel, in Nottingham.

It was the first time in the MMA octagon for Ben Galbraith, Jamie Paterson, and Jack Hockin in front of around 600 spectators.

Jamie faced a weight deficit of 5kg, but he remained composed, leading with his jab and low kicks to his opponent’s legs.

But the weight disadvantage proved too much and his opponent began to command round one. An early change of tactics by going to the ground, proved effective against an opponent lacking this technique. Jamie used this tactic for all three rounds, but couldn’t turn the tide enough and lost on points.

Jack produced a textbook display of the usefulness of simple technique in combination.

He started quickly, working the jab and backhand effectively, coupled with some strong leg kicks to put his opponent on the back foot. The Melton fighter looked likely to finish things in the first round, but the bell came too quickly.

Jack began the next round with the same intensity, this time using judo skills to shoulder throw his opponent from his back and follow him to the canvas to land further punches.

The referee stood them up and Jack didn’t waste any time, moving his opponent back with combinations before a big over-hand right connected, stunning his rival and persuading the referee to stop the fight for a TKO.

Ben finally entered the arena looking confident and excited, and he opened quickly and with composure, leading with a quick left-hand jab to the head and body. He kept working his combinations which eventually earned him a TKO in the first round when he landed a big over-hand right to the side of his opponent’s head.

This concludes a successful year for the fledgling Melton Thai Boxing club, which was formed at the beginning of the summer, and has a growing crop of promising fighters, alongside members who train for personal goals, self defence, and fitness.

Training is at Jubilee Sports on Wednesday evenings for adults and children, and Saturday mornings for adults.

To try a class for free, contact Del Wild through the club’s website at www.muaythaiboran.co.uk or drop by at a training session.