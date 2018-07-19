Melton sportswoman Bex Rimmington qualifies for World Ironman after star turn at UK championships

Multi-talented sportswoman Bex Rimmington is set to take on the world’s elite triathletes after excelling in one of sport’s toughest challenges.

Melton-born and bred Bex, who now lives in Lancashire, won the 35-39 women’s age category at the UK Ironman Championships, in Bolton, last weekend, and was fourth female overall.

Getting prepared for Hawaii and the World Ironman Championships EMN-180718-120735002

She completed the 2.4-mile swim in 57min 23secs and then spent almost five hours in the saddle tackling a 112-mile cycling course before clocking a 3hr 53min marathon.

The results have confirmed her qualification for her ultimate goal, the World Ironman Championships, in Hawaii, on October 13.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think this was possible,” she said.

“I might be grinning for a while, but I’m not sure about walking!”

Back on the bike during the epic Ironman test EMN-180718-120746002

The 35-year-old decided to return to triathlon last year after a spell as a professional cyclist with the all-women Team WNT squad.

Bex, who has also been a swimmer, rower and para-cyclist in a varied sporting career, was selected from thousands of applications to fill one of just four places in the global Specialized Zwift Academy Triathlon squad.

She was the only British athlete to make the squad and one of only two women.

It has given her access to an expert coaching team, led by former triathlon world champion Tim Don, as well as state-of-the-art training facilities.