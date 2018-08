Have your say

Melton Olympic Cycling Club secretary Theresa Coltman battled unseasonal conditions to post an excellent time at the Prudential Ride London.

Theresa finished the world’s biggest 100-mile cycling sportive, with more than 20,000 riders, in a time of 5hr 11mins despite the persistent rain and many crashes due to the wet roads.

Her time was the second fastest in her age group.

Bill Richardson also took part and came in just 10 minutes adrift of his clubmate.