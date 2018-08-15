Melton Olympic CC: Ison secures win double in TT finale

Have your say

James Ison hit good form to win the final round of Melton Olympic Cycling Club’s Evening Time Trial League last Wednesday.

Riders took advantage of the great conditions to clock some fast times on the Plungar circuit, with Ison powering through to win on scratch.

He was followed by Ivan Lucas who must be wishing the season was longer as he kept up his recent form, and third place went to Mick Stevens.

Ison’s time was also quick enough to secure the win on handicap, as Stevens picked up another second place, and Kevin Body completing the top three with his first handicap points of the season.

* The annual Melton-Buckminster-Melton 18-mile time trial was staged in perfect conditions and a large field of riders from Melton Olympic took part as well as guest riders from other local clubs.

Louis Fairbrother took the win ahead of runner-up James Ison, and Stuart Faver in third.

The club thanks Norman Portess and Bill Stanley for timings and starting, and Bill Vetcher for marshalling in Buckminster.

* Leicester Forest Cycling Club hosted a 10-mile open event on the A46 on Sunday.

A large, high-quality field braved the wet and windy conditions, with Melton represented by four riders.

Louis Fairbrother recorded the fastest time from the Melton contingent, with Stu Faver, Mick Stevens and Adam Gardner all featuring well up the timing charts.