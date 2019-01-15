Melton Mowbray Tennis Club: Second team join promotion club

Following hard on the heels of their clubmates, Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s men’s second team clinched promotion with a game to spare.

In doing so they joined Melton’s ladies’ second team and men’s third team who already had Winter League promotion in the bank.

Hosting visitors Leicestershire B they ran out convincing 8-0 winners which ensured their opponents, and Victoria Firsts could not overtake the Melton team.

Loughborough Firsts took the title, with Melton just three points behind, with both teams having one match left to play.

Players involved with the squad were Simon Hawthorne, Jonathan Sturmey, Neil Johnson, Justin Horobin, Sean O’Regan, Mike Roys, Duncan Beilley, and Gabriel Johnson.

In the league individual statistics, Simon Hawthorne topped the tree with nine out of 10 wins, while Jon Sturmey and Justin Horobin were joint fourth with seven wins out of eight, and Neil Johnson was eighth overall with six wins out of eight.

Scores: S. Hawthorne/J. Sturmey W 6-2, 6-3; W 6-0, 6-1. N. Johnson/J. Horobin W 6-4, 6-4; W 6-2, 6-1.

* The men’s first team, hit with a series of injuries and illness, had to settle for third place in Division One after looking likely title contenders for much of the season.

At home to Carisbrooke, the club needed a win of any sort to give themselves a chance of the runners-up spot, but had to be content with a share of the spoils in a four-all draw.

Skipper Ryan Parmar teamed up with regular third team player Jake Beagle, and they performed heroics in claiming three out of four wins.

Second pairing of James Rowe and Etienne Ellis were involved in four really tight sets, but were just able to take a single set from them.

Players involved in the first team this season were Ryan Parmar, James Rowe, Tom Rowe, Ollie Aley, Jake Beagle, Justin Horobin, Tom Ellis, Ben Mactaggart, Etienne Ellis, Pierre Luiggi, Neil Johnson, and Jonathan Sturmey.

In the league statistics, skipper and club coach Ryan Parmar was eighth with seven wins out of 12, and Tom Rowe was 14th with five out of 10 wins.

Scores: R. Parmar/J. Beagle W 6-3, 7-5; D 4-6, 6-4. E. Ellis/J. Rowe D 6-1, 5-7; L 6-7, 3-6.