Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s title chasers toast fine weekend

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s senior teams turned in top performances to keep themselves in the mix for Winter League title honours.

The ladies’ second team entertained second-placed Oakham and fought out a four-all draw to take a share of the spoils and remain a point ahead of their rivals in the title race.

Skipper for the day Jenny Golland teamed up with Jo Heggs at first pair and were in terrific form to collect a maximum four wins.

Alison Stone played at number two pair with teenager Abbi Hickling in her first winter match of the season, and despite not able to collect a win, the pair played well.

Scores: J. Golland/J. Heggs W 6-3, 6-1; W 6-4, 6-0. A. Stone/A. Hickling L 1-6, 1-6; L 2-6, 2-6.

* Melton’s ladies’ first team entertained Wigston and were delighted to come out with a 6-2 win to keep pace with favourites Loughborough and Charnwood.

Skipper Jess Gadsby and Sarah Diver led the way with four wins, and were well supported by second pairing Ellie Jenkins and Jill Woods, making her first team debut, who weighed in with two wins, while losing out in two tie-breaks.

Scores: S. Diver/J. Gadsby W 6-1, 6-1; W 6-0, 6-1. E. Jenkins/J. Woods D 6-7, 6-3; D 6-1, 6-7.

* The mens’ first team came out with a 5-3 home win over Rothley.

Skipper Ryan Parmar and Tom Rowe collected three wins, and brothers Tom and Etienne Ellis weighed in with two to secure the points and stay in the mix in Division One.

Scores: R. Parmar/T. Rowe W 6-2, 6-3; D 3-6, 6-3. T. Ellis/E. Ellis L 2-6, 1-6; W 6-3, 6-4.

* Melton’s men’s second team are still in the promotion stakes in Division Three after whitewashing the Police 8-0.

Skipper Justin Horobin and partner John Sturmey led the way, notching a maximum four sets for the loss of just five games.

Simon Hawthorne teamed up with Neil Johnson, returning to fitness, and also collected four wins.

Scores: J. Horobin/J. Sturmey W 6-1, 6-0; W 6-1, 6-3. S. Hawthorne/N. Johnson W 6-3, 7-6; W 6-3, 6-3.

* The men’s third team capped a successful weekend for the club when they travelled to Division Nine title rivals Roundhill Firsts and returned with the points.

An exceptional performance saw them win 6-2 and give themselves a fantastic chance of becoming champions.

Skipper Jason Wheatley and Jake Beagle led the way with three sets, while teenager Ollie Aley and Martin Reason fully played their part with another three wins.

Scores: J. Beagle/J. Wheatley W 6-2, 6-0; D 3-6, 6-0. O. Aley/M. Reason W 6-0, 6-2; D 6-2, 4-6.